News
Business Updates For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2021
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 29, 2021 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021
|Announcement Reference
|SG210429OTHRUUSU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.