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News

Business Updates For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2021

29 Apr 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2021 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021
Announcement Reference SG210429OTHRUUSU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand's Business Updates for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.
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