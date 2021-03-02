News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In Interest Of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 2, 2021 17:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer - Lee Chee Koon
|Announcement Reference
|SG210302OTHRRP4Z
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 1 of Lee Chee Koon is for information.