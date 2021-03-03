News
Ascendas India Trust - Completion Of The Acquisition Of aVance 6 At HITEC City, Hyderabad
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 3, 2021 17:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - Completion of the Acquisition of aVance 6 at HITEC City, Hyderabad
|Announcement Reference
|SG210303OTHRJE5J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement on the above matter as attached for information.