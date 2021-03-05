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News

Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition Of An Industrial Facility At Mahindra World City, Chennai

05 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 5, 2021 7:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT-Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition of an Industrial Facility at Mahindra World City, Chennai
Announcement Reference SG210305OTHRXGW3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 161,653 bytes)
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