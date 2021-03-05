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News

Appointment Of Audit Committee Chairman

05 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 5, 2021 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Audit Committee Chairman
Announcement Reference SG210305OTHRSP13
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 44,450 bytes)
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