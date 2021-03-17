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News

Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition of a Portfolio of 11 Data Centres in Europe

17 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 17, 2021 8:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition of a Portfolio of 11 Data Centres in Europe
Announcement Reference SG210317OTHRVBOV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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