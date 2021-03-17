News
Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition of a Portfolio of 11 Data Centres in Europe
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 17, 2021 8:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition of a Portfolio of 11 Data Centres in Europe
|Announcement Reference
|SG210317OTHRVBOV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.