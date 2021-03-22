News
Replace - Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 22, 2021 17:00
|Status
|Replace
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand
|Announcement Reference
|SG210322OTHRV5AO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The amended joint announcement, news release and investor presentation issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are attached for information:- (a) Amended Joint Announcement: Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited (The attached joint announcement supersedes the previous joint announcement released at 10:47:41 on 22 March 2021)(b) News Release - CapitaLand proposes restructuring to sharpen business focus and unlock shareholder value(c) Investor Presentation - Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment Management