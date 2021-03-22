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News

Replace - Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited

22 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 22, 2021 17:00
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand
Announcement Reference SG210322OTHRV5AO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The amended joint announcement, news release and investor presentation issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are attached for information:- (a) Amended Joint Announcement: Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the Investment Management Business of CapitaLand Limited (The attached joint announcement supersedes the previous joint announcement released at 10:47:41 on 22 March 2021)(b) News Release - CapitaLand proposes restructuring to sharpen business focus and unlock shareholder value(c) Investor Presentation - Strategic Restructuring of CapitaLand Limited and Listing of CapitaLand Investment Management

Attachments

  1. Joint Announcement (Size: 453,502 bytes)
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