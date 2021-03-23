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News

Macquarie Singapore ESG Insights (23 March 2021)

23 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 23, 2021 19:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Macquarie Singapore ESG Insights (23 March 2021)
Announcement Reference SG210323OTHRNAF4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,024,055 bytes)
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