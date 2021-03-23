News
Macquarie Singapore ESG Insights (23 March 2021)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 23, 2021 19:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Macquarie Singapore ESG Insights (23 March 2021)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210323OTHRNAF4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.