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News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving CapitaLand Limited - Dealings Disclosure

24 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 24, 2021 11:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Strategic Restructuring and Demerger of the IM Business of CL (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG210324OTHR2E7V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached

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