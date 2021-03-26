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News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving CapitaLand Limited - Dealings Disclosure

26 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 26, 2021 11:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving CapitaLand Limited (Dealings Disclosure)
Announcement Reference SG210326OTHRJF4X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,200 bytes)
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