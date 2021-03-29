CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition Of 1.65 Million Square Feet Of An IT Park At Hebbal, Bangalore

29 Mar 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 29, 2021 7:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AIT-Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition of 1.65M Sq. Ft. of an IT Park at Hebbal, Bangalore
Announcement Reference SG210329OTHRO7SW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 214,980 bytes)
Back to top