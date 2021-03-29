News
Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition Of 1.65 Million Square Feet Of An IT Park At Hebbal, Bangalore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 29, 2021 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT-Proposed Forward Purchase Acquisition of 1.65M Sq. Ft. of an IT Park at Hebbal, Bangalore
|Announcement Reference
|SG210329OTHRO7SW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the announcement, press release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.