News
Board Appointment
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 3, 2021 17:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|BOARD APPOINTMENT
|Announcement Reference
|SG210503OTHRMH8N
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.