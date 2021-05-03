News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Ms Judy Hsu Chung Wei As Non-Executive & Independent Director
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 3, 2021 17:50
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Ms Judy Hsu Chung Wei as Non-Executive & Independent Director
|Announcement Reference
|SG210503OTHR4NQD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of Ms Judy Hsu as Non-Executive & Independent Director, and a member of the Executive Resource & Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee, respectively.
|Date Of Appointment
|04/05/2021
|Name Of Person
|Judy Hsu Chung Wei
|Age
|58
|Country Of Principal Residence
|Singapore
|The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)
|Based on Ms Judy Hsu's credentials and experience, and the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, the Board is satisfied that Ms Hsu will be able to bring invaluable insights to the Company and contribute to the Board's deliberations.
|Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility
|Non-executive
|Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
|Non-Executive & Independent Director and a member of the Executive Resource & Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee, respectively.
|Professional qualifications
|Bachelor Degree in Microbiology and Master of Business Administration in Finance, the University of British Columbia, Canada.
|Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries
|Nil
|Conflict of interests (including any competing business)
|Nil
|Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years
|1 January 2021 to PresentCEO, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bank1 June 2018 to 31 December 2020Regional CEO for ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered BankA member of the Group Management Team, Standard Chartered BankOctober 2017 to June 2018CEO, Singapore and ASEAN Markets, Standard Chartered BankOctober 2015 to October 2017CEO, Singapore, Standard Chartered BankDecember 2009 to September 2015Global Head of Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank
|Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))
|Yes
|Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
|No
|Past (for the last 5 years)
|1. Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (Director)2. The Institute of Banking and Finance (Director)
|Present
|1. Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited (Director)2. Standard Chartered Holdings (Singapore) Private Limited (Director)3. Urban Redevelopment Authority (Board Member)4. Workforce Singapore (Board Member)
|(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?
|No
|(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?
|No
|(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?
|No
|(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?
|No
|(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?
|No
|(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?
|No
|(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?
|No
|(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?
|No
|(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?
|No
|(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or
|No
|(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?
|No
|(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?
|No
|Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?
|No
|If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange
|Ms Judy Hsu has no prior experience in being a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange. She will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange.