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News

Proposed Divestment Of 75% Of The Total Issued Share Capital Of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd., Which Owns The Land Known As 1 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138522 And 3 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138523

04 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2021 20:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed divestment of 75% stake in Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG210504OTHRAZPL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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