News
Proposed Divestment Of 75% Of The Total Issued Share Capital Of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd., Which Owns The Land Known As 1 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138522 And 3 Fusionopolis Place Singapore 138523
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 4, 2021 20:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed divestment of 75% stake in Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG210504OTHRAZPL
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.