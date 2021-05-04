News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of 75% Of Issued Share Capital Of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 4, 2021 21:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit: Proposed Acquisition of 75% of Issued Share Capital of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG210504OTHRQEG9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.(i) Announcement - Proposed Acquisition of 75% of the Total Issued Share Capital of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd(ii) Press Release - Ascendas Reit to acquire remaining 75% interest in Galaxis for S$534.4 million(iii) Presentation Slides - Proposed acquisition of remaining 75% interest in Galaxis for S$534.4 million