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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of 75% Of Issued Share Capital Of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.

04 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2021 21:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit: Proposed Acquisition of 75% of Issued Share Capital of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG210504OTHRQEG9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.(i) Announcement - Proposed Acquisition of 75% of the Total Issued Share Capital of Ascendas Fusion 5 Pte. Ltd(ii) Press Release - Ascendas Reit to acquire remaining 75% interest in Galaxis for S$534.4 million(iii) Presentation Slides - Proposed acquisition of remaining 75% interest in Galaxis for S$534.4 million

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