News
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$130,000,000 2.68% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2021 Issued Pursuant To Ascendas Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 10, 2021 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption on maturity of S$130M 2.68% fixed rate notes due 2021 under APL S$1B MMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG210510OTHR0W7L
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.