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Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$130,000,000 2.68% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2021 Issued Pursuant To Ascendas Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

10 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 10, 2021 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption on maturity of S$130M 2.68% fixed rate notes due 2021 under APL S$1B MMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG210510OTHR0W7L
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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