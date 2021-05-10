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S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 (ISIN: XS0303539786 / Common Code: 030353978) - Redemption At The Option Of CapitaLand Limited

10 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 10, 2021 17:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption at the Option of CapitaLand Limited for S$1B 2.95% CB due 2022
Announcement Reference SG210510OTHRK40B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 350,134 bytes)
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