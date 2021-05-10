News
S$1,000,000,000 2.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2022 (ISIN: XS0303539786 / Common Code: 030353978) - Redemption At The Option Of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 10, 2021 17:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption at the Option of CapitaLand Limited for S$1B 2.95% CB due 2022
|Announcement Reference
|SG210510OTHRK40B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.