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S$800,000,000 1.95 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2023 (ISIN: XS0974088402 / Common Code: 097408840) - Redemption At The Option Of CapitaLand Limited

10 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 10, 2021 17:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption at the Option of CapitaLand Limited for S$800M 1.95% CB due 2023
Announcement Reference SG210510OTHR7SHK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 348,991 bytes)
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