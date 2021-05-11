News
Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving CapitaLand Limited - Dealings Disclosure
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 11, 2021 11:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed Scheme of Arrangement involving CapitaLand Limited (Dealings Disclosure)
|Announcement Reference
|SG210511OTHRPYM2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited / Vineet Mishra
|Designation
|Managing Director
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please see attached