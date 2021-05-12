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News

1Q 2021 Business Updates

12 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 12, 2021 6:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 1Q 2021 Business Updates
Announcement Reference SG210512OTHR8OQU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,144,895 bytes)
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