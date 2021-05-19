CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Of CapitaLand Limited

19 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 19, 2021 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited
Announcement Reference SG210519OTHRXERB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached file for the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of CapitaLand Limited held by way of electronic means, on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at 10.00 a.m. ("AGM").For earlier announcements made on 5 April 2021, 26 April 2021 and 27 April 2021 (under the category "Annual General Meeting") in relation to the AGM, please refer to announcement reference no. SG210405MEETW2PL.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 794,590 bytes)
Back to top