News
Dealings Disclosure - Grant Of Share Awards And Transfer Of Treasury Shares To Non-Executive Directors
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 25, 2021 18:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dealings Disclosure-Grant of Share Awards and Transfer of Treasury Shares to Non-Executive Directors
|Announcement Reference
|SG210525OTHRCPCK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.