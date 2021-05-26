News
Dealings Disclosure - Receipt Of Awards And Shares Pursuant To RSP2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 26, 2021 11:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dealings Disclosure - Receipt of Awards and Shares Pursuant to RSP2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG210526OTHR4UYV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|DBS Bank Ltd./ Choe Tse Wei
|Designation
|Managing Director
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please see attached.