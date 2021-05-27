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News

Acquisition Of Equity Interest In DLSP-Ascendas Co., Ltd.

27 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2021 7:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of equity interest in DLSP-Ascendas Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG210527OTHRWO26
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 105,746 bytes)
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