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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In interest Of Director - Chaly Mah Chee Kheong

28 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast May 28, 2021 18:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director - Chaly Mah Chee Kheong
Announcement Reference SG210528OTHR6D47
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Chaly Mah Chee Kheong is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,703 bytes)
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