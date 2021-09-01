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Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Updated Indicative Timetable

01 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 1, 2021 12:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Updated Indicative Timetable
Announcement Reference SG210901OTHR31NZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited is for your information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 28,289 bytes)
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