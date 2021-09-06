News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Court Approval Of The Capital Reduction, Court Sanction Of The Scheme, Notice Of Record Date And Last Day Of Trading Of The Shares
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 6, 2021 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Court Approval, Notice of Record Date, Last Trading Date and Indicative Timetable
|Announcement Reference
|SG210906OTHRRXMD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.