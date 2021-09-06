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News

Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Court Approval Of The Capital Reduction, Court Sanction Of The Scheme, Notice Of Record Date And Last Day Of Trading Of The Shares

06 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2021 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Court Approval, Notice of Record Date, Last Trading Date and Indicative Timetable
Announcement Reference SG210906OTHRRXMD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 58,613 bytes)
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