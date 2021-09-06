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News

Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting And Scheme Meeting Of CapitaLand Limited

06 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 6, 2021 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting of CapitaLand Limited
Announcement Reference SG210906OTHR52HW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached files for the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting of CapitaLand Limited held by way of electronic means, on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 (the "Meetings").For earlier announcements made on 17 July 2021, 30 July 2021, 5 August 2021, 10 August 2021 and 11 August 2021 (under the category "Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting") in relation to the Meetings, please refer to announcement reference no. SG210717XMET9V41.

Attachments

  1. Minutes Of EGM (Size: 57,556 bytes)
  2. Minutes Of SM (Size: 58,688 bytes)
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