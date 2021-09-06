News
Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting And Scheme Meeting Of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 6, 2021 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting of CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG210906OTHR52HW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Please refer to the attached files for the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting and Scheme Meeting of CapitaLand Limited held by way of electronic means, on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 (the "Meetings").For earlier announcements made on 17 July 2021, 30 July 2021, 5 August 2021, 10 August 2021 and 11 August 2021 (under the category "Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting") in relation to the Meetings, please refer to announcement reference no. SG210717XMET9V41.