News
Request For Suspension
|Announcement Title
|Request for Suspension
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2021 17:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG210909SUSPUEX1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Pursuant to the proposed strategic restructuring and demerger of the investment management business of CapitaLand Limited ("CL"). As announced on 6 September 2021, the last day of trading of CL shares is on 9 September 2021 and the trading of the CL shares will be suspended on and from 9.00 a.m. on 10 September 2021.
|Additional Text
|For the avoidance of doubt, the following notes issued pursuant to the S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme established by CapitaLand Treasury Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CL shall remain listed on the SGX-ST:-
|Additional Text
|- US$400,000,000 4.076% Fixed Rate Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS0831700421); - S$500,000,000 3.80% Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 (ISIN: SG6SF0000006); - S$500,000,000 3.08% Fixed Rate Notes due 2027 (ISIN: SG7HJ7000002);
|Additional Text
|- S$800,000,000 3.15% Fixed Rate Notes due 2029 (ISIN: SGXF77189094); - S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes (ISIN: SGXF21741271); and - S$800,000,000 2.90% Fixed Rate Notes due 2032 (ISIN: SGXF41942867).
|Event Dates
|Effective Date and Time of the Event
|With Immediate Effect
|DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.