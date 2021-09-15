News
Proposed Strategic Restructuring And Demerger Of The Investment Management Business Of CapitaLand Limited - Effective Date Of The Scheme, Distribution Ratio Of The DIS, Payment Of Scheme Consideration
|Announcement Title
|Other Scheme of Arrangement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 15, 2021 16:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SCHEME, DISTRIBUTION RATIO OF THE DIS, PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION
|Announcement Reference
|SG210915OTHR0IVJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement is issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.