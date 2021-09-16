News
CapitaLand Investment Listing Ceremony On 20 September 2021 - To Mark Start Of Trading For CLI On SGX
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 16, 2021 7:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Investment Listing Ceremony on 20 September 2021-To Mark Start of Trading for CLI on SGX
|Announcement Reference
|SG210916OTHR39V9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Shares of CapitaLand Investment will begin trading on SGX from 9.00am on 20 September 2021, under the trading name "CapitaLandInvest" and stock code "9CI". Shareholders and members of the public can attend the virtual LIVE webcast of the listing ceremony from 8.30am on 20 September 2021, either on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95217633983 or by tuning in to CapitaLand's LIVE Facebook feed on www.facebook.com/capitaland
Shareholders and members of the public can visit CapitaLand Investment's website (www.capitalandinvest.com from 20 September 2021.