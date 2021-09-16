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News

CapitaLand Investment Listing Ceremony On 20 September 2021 - To Mark Start Of Trading For CLI On SGX

16 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 16, 2021 7:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Investment Listing Ceremony on 20 September 2021-To Mark Start of Trading for CLI on SGX
Announcement Reference SG210916OTHR39V9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Shares of CapitaLand Investment will begin trading on SGX from 9.00am on 20 September 2021, under the trading name "CapitaLandInvest" and stock code "9CI". Shareholders and members of the public can attend the virtual LIVE webcast of the listing ceremony from 8.30am on 20 September 2021, either on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95217633983 or by tuning in to CapitaLand's LIVE Facebook feed on www.facebook.com/capitaland

Shareholders and members of the public can visit CapitaLand Investment's website (www.capitalandinvest.com from 20 September 2021.
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