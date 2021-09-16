CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.

16 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 16, 2021 17:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG210916OTHRYX86
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,099 bytes)
Back to top