News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 16, 2021 17:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG210916OTHRYX86
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. is for information.