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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited And Its Subsidiaries

17 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2021 19:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and its subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG210917OTHR4QTH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of TJ Holdings (III) Pte. Ltd., Glenville Investments Pte. Ltd., Mawson Peak Holdings Pte. Ltd., Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd. and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information
Additional Details
Persons giving notice Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and its Subsidiaries
Date of receipt of notice by listed issuer 17/09/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 131,628 bytes)
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