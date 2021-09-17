News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited And Its Subsidiaries
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2021 19:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change in interest of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and its subsidiaries
|Announcement Reference
|SG210917OTHR4QTH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of TJ Holdings (III) Pte. Ltd., Glenville Investments Pte. Ltd., Mawson Peak Holdings Pte. Ltd., Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd. and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information
|Additional Details
|Persons giving notice
|Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and its Subsidiaries
|Date of receipt of notice by listed issuer
|17/09/2021