News
Delisting Of Security
|Announcement Title
|Delisting of Security
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 17, 2021 19:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG210917DLST533E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Narrative Type Narrative Text Additional Text CapitaLand Limited will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021 with effect from 9.00 a.m.
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|CapitaLand Limited will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021 with effect from 9.00 a.m.
|Effective Date and Time of the Delisting
|21/09/2021 09:00:00