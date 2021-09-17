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News

Delisting Of Security

17 Sep 2021 Back
Announcement Title Delisting of Security
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 17, 2021 19:32
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210917DLST533E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Narrative Type Narrative Text Additional Text CapitaLand Limited will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021 with effect from 9.00 a.m. Narrative Type
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text CapitaLand Limited will be delisted from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 21 September 2021 with effect from 9.00 a.m.
Effective Date and Time of the Delisting 21/09/2021 09:00:00
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