News
Sunhaven - A Caribbean Paradise In The East
DBS Land will launch SunHaven, a 295-unit development at Upper Changi Road East, this Saturday, August 26, 2000. Developed on a Caribbean resort theme, SunHaven lives up to the cachet of a resort condominium - with more than half of its site reserved for a myriad of recreational and social amenities - all set amid the lush surroundings of trees, ferns and tropical flowers.
And, to cater for today's web lifestyle, SunHaven is e-enabled and features a unique surveillance camera that allows residents to monitor their home via the internet.
All apartments will be pre-wired with Enhanced Category 5 cables and will have LAN (local area network) points in the living room as well as the bedrooms. This will allow all computers within the home to be networked and share printer, scanner and files. Through an interactive direct access website, residents can book in-house facilities, view strategic CCTV points in the home or within the estate, or simply be kept informed of the latest happenings within the SunHaven e-community.
As an added security feature, each SunHaven apartment comes equipped with an intruder alarm and motion detector system that can be programmed to send out alert messages to pre-determined pager or mobile phone numbers.
One of SunHaven's spectacular recreational facilities is the expansive, free-form swimming pool that features a fantasy beach, with a pebble-wash, sand-like surface that also lines the shores of the children's pool. Measuring over 70 metres, this swimming pool allows for serious lap exercises as well as casual swimming. In addition, there is a tempting outdoor heated spa, with room for five people. Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, this spa offers a world of relaxation. Other recreational facilities include extensive jogging paths, tennis courts and BBQ pits. For social gatherings, there is the clubhouse, which houses a lounge and function room. This clubhouse also has a gymnasium for fitness enthusiasts.
Young residents of SunHaven are not forgotten. An adventure playground has been specially created to cater to the active imagination and energy of young children. They can play "Captain Hook and his Pirates" in the life-size ‘ship' which has been ‘marooned' on SunHaven. Alternatively, children can experience a thrilling ride on the ‘Flying Fox' slide. Prospective inline skating champs can test their mettle and demonstrate their acrobatic skills on a professionally designed skating rink that boasts of the latest well-tested ramp layouts.
Sited along Upper Changi Road East, SunHaven is conveniently located, with a host of amenities within reach. It is close to the Singapore Expo, Changi Business Park and the airport; and a 15-minute walk from the nearest shopping centre, East Point, which is also where the Simei MRT station is located. SunHaven is also accessible via the major expressways of PIE, ECP and TPE, and conveniently located near educational institutions like Tampines Junior College, and The Japanese School.
Sizes of SunHaven's units range from 990 sq ft for a two-bedroom unit, to 1,453 sq ft for a four-bedroom unit. The development comprises a nine-storey block, organised in 10 clusters. Each lift lobby serves no more than four units per floor. The majority of apartment units face the expansive, free-form beach pool. Prices for SunHaven's freehold apartments start from S$680,800.
Mr Silvester Chua, 47, a property-agent, who bought a unit at the recent soft launch, had this to say about DBS Land's latest project, "SunHaven is a very beautiful project. It features nice landscaping and has a unique adventure playground that my children can enjoy. What greatly impressed me about this project is that the built-up area accounts for only 25% of the whole site, and the remaining 75% of the land area is utilised for the common areas and numerous recreational facilities. And most importantly, SunHaven is attractively priced, as compared to other properties around the area."
"I am also pleased that SunHaven will be e-enabled in keeping with the e-lifestyle of today. I feel that it is a good investment as the Upper Changi area has great potential for further development especially with the Singapore Expo and Changi Business Park in close proximity," he added.
The showflats will be opened daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm. Telephone enquiries can be made at DBS Property Services: 546 1318 during the above hours. Or log on to SunHaven's website at: www.sunhaven.com.sg
DBS Land is a leading property company in Singapore with total assets of S$7.5 billion as at 31 December, 1999. It is the second largest property company listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of S$3.5 billion as at 11 July, 2000. Based in Singapore, it has significant operations spanning 11 countries in the Asia Pacific and Europe.