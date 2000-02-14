News
Pidemco Land To Sell Remaining Units of Woodsvale EC At A Higher Price
Singapore, February 14 - Pidemco Land will be relaunching more than 200 units of the Woodsvale executive condominium (EC) at a higher price from Saturday, February 19.
All the units for sale are three-bedroom units ranging from 1,227 sq ft to 1,410 sq ft. Two new showflats will also be opened to the public.
There will be a special early-bird package which includes a two per cent discount for those who purchase units on the first day of the relaunch (Saturday, February 19).
Pidemco Land has also tied up with United Overseas Bank to provide a special loan package at attractive interest rates for a limited period. Those who take a home loan with the bank will be given a legal cost subsidy of up to $3,500 and free fire insurance for three years.
Woodsvale EC, a 696-unit development, was first launched in August 1998 at an average price of $378 per square foot. Nearly 60 per cent of the total units have been sold to date.
Located at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Drive 72, Woodsvale is only a short walk from the Admiralty MRT station. It is also close to Woodlands bus interchange, shopping centres, sports amenities and primary and secondary schools.
As a self-contained new town with a comprehensive public transport network, Woodlands has become popular with home buyers. It is positioned to be a prime regional centre in Singapore.
Woodsvale EC's attractions include its regular-shaped units which allow versatility in design and space usage. Most of the units have good views of the designer-landscaped garden and pool or a nearby park. Some of the units offer the choice of a wet kitchen in addition to the conventional kitchen.
The EC also comes with full condominium facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse.
Woodsvale is built and designed by an award-winning team. Its landscaped environment which feature palm fringed pools, water features, trellised walkways and pebble paths amid lush greenery are created by award-winning international landscape consultant Belt Collins. Renowned for its work on hotels and resorts worldwide, the firm has also designed the gardens of Raffles, Shangri-La and Hyatt hotels in Singapore.
Woodsvale's main contractor is Nakano Singapore, a Japanese contractor which has won several awards from the Construction and Industry Development Board for construction excellence and best buildable design.
Pidemco Land is a leading developer, manager and investor of quality residential and commercial properties in Singapore. It also has developments in major gateway cities in Asia and United Kingdom. The Group's well-diversified portfolio include serviced residences and retail developments which are owned and managed by its mainboard-listed subsidiary.