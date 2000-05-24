News
Pidemco Land signs on Chase Manhattan and GIC as anchor tenants for Capital Tower
Singapore, April 24 - Pidemco Land is pleased to announce that it has signed on The Chase Manhattan Bank and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) as anchor tenants for Capital Tower. With the addition of these major tenants, Capital Tower is presently about 60 per cent leased.
Located at 168 Robinson Road in Singapore's financial district, Capital Tower is set to be a premier financial building being Singapore's first new wireless office development and one which offers several state-of-the-art intelligent features.
Pidemco Land President Mr Liew Mun Leong said: "We are pleased to have both Chase Manhattan and GIC as key tenants in our new flagship building. We are confident Capital Tower will attract more MNCs and companies in the financial services industry as it has an excellent location and is equipped with the latest technology and intelligent building features essential for meeting the sophisticated demands of these tenants."
The Chase Manhattan Bank plans to relocate its Singapore office to Capital Tower and has signed a lease to take up six floors or 12,023 square metres of space. The operations to be housed at Capital Tower include Chase's investment and commercial banking businesses and the information and transactional services.
The relocation is in line with the bank's business plans in Singapore and the region. Chase's Managing Director and Regional Manager for Southeast Asia and India, Mr Morgan McGrath said: "Chase needs more space as we grow our business in the Asia Pacific region. We are confident Capital Tower's excellent location and intelligent features will serve our firm's telecommunications, IT and office needs in Singapore, one of our key markets."
Anchor tenant GIC plans to relocate its headquarters to Capital Tower in the first quarter of 2001. It will occupy 19 floors or 26,500 sq m of office space.
Mr Liew said Capital Tower will also serve as Pidemco Land's new corporate headquarters. The company will relocate the corporate office to Capital Tower when it is ready by the middle of this year. Pidemco Land will occupy an entire floor.
The opening of Capital Tower is a milestone as it heralds the arrival in Singapore of a new generation of wireless intelligent office buildings. It is the first office building in Singapore to provide:
The wireless LAN is a boon to business as it will provide maximum mobility to Capital Tower's tenants and visitors in the use of their computers and laptops and access to a multitude of interactive e-services on an anytime, anywhere basis. Tenants can also book facilities or communicate with the building management via the network. The provision of an optical-fibre cable network ensures high speed and high capacity data transfer. The building will come pre-wired for Internet as an added convenience.
As an added benefit, each office unit will be equipped with air-conditioning control capability which can allow individual tenants to adjust their own air-condition settings from their workstations.
Capital Tower is also the first office building in Southeast Asia to have internet screens in its high-speed lifts. The screens will keep tenants informed and entertained with information such as news and stock market data.
Other smart features include touch-screen interactive information kiosks placed at public areas. Users can find out more about the building including retailer promotions, directory and surrounding facilities. They can also communicate directly with the tenants from these kiosks.
Capital Tower will also use a state-of-the-art carpark guidance system to provide hassle-free parking. The system will inform drivers of available empty lots and direct them to these lots. In addition, 42-inch Plasma screens will be placed at each carpark lift lobby to display information and video.
The building is one of the first in Singapore to have a fully integrated intelligent building management which allows a range of systems from security to facility and space management to be monitored and controlled from a single point. This translates into faster response times and an efficient management of resources.
To ensure a high standard of security, more than 200 closed- circuit TV cameras in the building, intruder alarms, security communication devices and electronic access control systems will be integrated to perform building surveillance effectively.
Capital Tower is strategically located at a gateway position between Robinson Road and Cecil Street. Sited diagonally opposite Temasek Tower, it is conveniently linked by an underground walkway to the Tanjong Pagar MRT station.
The building has about 95,000 sq m of gross floor area and about 68,427 sq m of net lettable space. It has floor plates of up to 1,950 sqm.
Capital Tower is designed with comfort and function in mind as it is equipped with ample modern facilities such as meeting rooms, a conference centre with video-conferencing capabilities, a 230-seater auditorium, a gymnasium, a heated swimming pool, a dedicated VIP lift and an exclusive penthouse restaurant surrounded by 16-metre tall glass panels offering panoramic views.
As an added convenience, there will be a variety of retail and F&B outlets such as Starbucks Coffee, Angie The Choice and Raffles Medical Clinic.
Designed by award-winning RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, Capital Tower stands out with its distinctive modern architecture and silver-blue silhouette. The building's public spaces adopted bold designs enhanced by rich materials to create a striking blend of traditional and modern influences.
Pidemco Land is a leading property developer, investor and manager of residential and commercial properties in Singapore. It has properties and investments in 24 cities in the Asia-Pacific region and in the UK. The Group's portfolio includes serviced residences and shopping centres which are owned and/or managed by its Singapore-listed subsidiary Somerset Holdings.
Pidemco Land is a member of the Singapore Technologies Group, a technology-based multinational company headquartered in Singapore.