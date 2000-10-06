News
Four Seasons Hotel Canary Wharf is officially opened at Canary Riverside
Singapore, October 6 - Senior Minister of the Republic of Singapore Mr Lee Kuan Yew visited London's thriving and modern Canary Riverside this evening to officiate at the opening of the Four Seasons Hotel located along the banks of the River Thames. Some 300 guests attended the Opening Party held in the Ballroom of the 142-bedroom Hotel - the first five-star Hotel to arrive in the dynamic Canary Wharf district.
The Hotel's Opening Party also showcased Canary Riverside, the mixed waterfront residential and leisure development of which the Hotel is the centrepiece. Canary Riverside embraces four apartment blocks with a total of 322 stylish homes, eight restaurants and the exclusive Holmes Place Health Club and Spa. The apartments are currently about 75 per cent sold.
The Hotel opened for business on December 16, 1999, just before the new Millennium, and is proving a popular magnet for international business travellers and leisure visitors alike.
Pidemco Land President Mr Liew Mun Leong commented after the ceremony, "The Four Seasons Hotel Canary Wharf at Canary Riverside has established an excellent reputation for its facilities and service since its soft opening. We believe the hotel and the rest of Canary Riverside will become an exciting hub within Canary Wharf."
The party extended out of the Hotel towards the Spa's 20-metre infinity-edged swimming pool, emphasising the hotel's stunning riverside location. Musicians performed around the estate and a spectacular laser show announced the official opening of the hotel by Senior Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew.
Canary Riverside is the first of three investments by Pidemco Land in London. Pidemco also owns 131 Finsbury Pavement, a prime nine-storey office building in the heart of London. It recently entered into a joint venture to redevelop a prime office site in Moorgate.
Canary Riverside is jointly owned by Singapore companies Pidemco Land Limited and Hotel Properties Limited and London-based Canary Wharf Limited. The Hotel is managed by leading hotel group Four Seasons Hotels Inc.