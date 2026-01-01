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CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 4th Edition Demo Day

 

If you are unable to view the video here, please try viewing directly on YouTube here.

Witness ten outstanding shortlisted entries from around the world pitch in the style of “Demo Day” for an opportunity to pilot their innovations at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide. In addition, there will be four special recognition awards (High Impact Award; Most Innovative Award; Enterprise Singapore’s Most Scalable Award; and Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award) given out with funding of over S$1 million to cover the cost of test bedding all the selected innovations. Thanks to the collaboration with more than 70 international institutional partners, we have received over 900 entries from more than 90 regions.

Programme

Judges

 

Mr Manohar Khiatani

Senior Executive Director

CapitaLand Investment

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Ms Yvonne Voon

Partner

Fifth Wall

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Ms Magdalene Loh

Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability

Enterprise Singapore

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Mr Tan Chee Kiat

Deputy CEO (Industry Development)

Building & Construction Authority

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Mr Magnus Grimeland

Founder and CEO

Antler

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