CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge 4th Edition Demo Day
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Witness ten outstanding shortlisted entries from around the world pitch in the style of “Demo Day” for an opportunity to pilot their innovations at selected CapitaLand properties worldwide. In addition, there will be four special recognition awards (High Impact Award; Most Innovative Award; Enterprise Singapore’s Most Scalable Award; and Enterprise Singapore’s Emerging Startup Award) given out with funding of over S$1 million to cover the cost of test bedding all the selected innovations. Thanks to the collaboration with more than 70 international institutional partners, we have received over 900 entries from more than 90 regions.
Judges
Mr Manohar Khiatani
Senior Executive Director
CapitaLand Investment
Senior Executive Director
CapitaLand Investment
Manohar is Senior Executive Director at CapitaLand Investment (CLI), where he assists CLI’s Group CEO in strategic projects, Group-wide initiatives as well as the India and business/industrial park business. He also oversees the Data Centre business and Group Centre of Excellence for Customer Solutions and Innovation.
Prior to joining CapitaLand, Manohar was Deputy Group CEO of Ascendas-Singbridge (Ascendas), which merged with CapitaLand in 2019. Before joining Ascendas in 2013 as CEO, he was CEO of JTC Corporation, the Singapore government’s lead agency for planning, promoting and developing industrial infrastructure and facilities. Prior to that, Manohar had a long career with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and was its Deputy Managing Director. While at EDB, he played a key role in developing several sectors of Singapore’s economy and led EDB’s operations in the Americas and Europe.
Concurrent with his CLI’s responsibilities, Manohar is a Special Advisor to the Chairman of the EDB. He also sits on the boards of several private and public sector organisations.
Manohar holds a Master in Naval Architecture from the University of Hamburg, Germany. He has also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.
Ms Yvonne Voon
Partner
Fifth Wall
Partner
Fifth Wall
Yvonne Voon is a Partner at Fifth Wall, based out of its Singapore office.
She is in charge of spearheading the Firm's growth in APAC, including LP Coverage and Capital Markets, as well as looking out for future investment opportunities in APAC. Prior to joining Fifth Wall, Yvonne was heading up capital raising efforts at a leading APAC logistics platform, LOGOS Property.
Yvonne also spent almost 15 years at Credit Suisse, where she was most recently the Head of Southeast Asia Real Estate within the Investment Banking and Capital Markets division. She also took on various roles in the Equities division in Singapore, London and Malaysia offices, including in Equity Research and Sales.
Yvonne was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and currently lives in Singapore. She graduated from the University of Melbourne, Australia with a degree in Commerce.
Ms Magdalene Loh
Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability
Enterprise Singapore
Director, Urban Solutions & Sustainability
Enterprise Singapore
Magdalene Loh is the Director overseeing the Urban Solutions & Sustainability (USS) industry cluster group in Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).
EnterpriseSG is the government agency championing enterprise development. Under the USS portfolio, Magdalene oversees the energy, water and waste management and built environment sectors. She leads the team to engage committed enterprises to help them build their capabilities, innovate and expand their presence internationally.
Magdalene also holds a concurrent appointment as Deputy Executive Director in Infrastructure Asia, a facilitation office set up by EnterpriseSG and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to support Asia’s social and economic growth through infrastructure development, working closely with both private and public sector organisations in Singapore and the region.
Prior to joining EnterpriseSG, Magdalene was Director of the Emerging Markets Division with the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, where she oversaw the bilateral economic relations between Singapore, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. She had also earlier served across different portfolios in EnterpriseSG looking at Offshore Trade, Infrastructure Services and South Asia.
Mr Tan Chee Kiat
Deputy CEO (Industry Development)
Building & Construction Authority
Deputy CEO (Industry Development)
Building & Construction Authority
Mr Tan Chee Kiat is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Industry Development) of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) of Singapore. In his current role, he sets the direction and drives the industry development initiatives to ensure Singapore’s built environment sector is capable, technological advanced and productive to deliver a sustainable, high quality and safe built environment.
Chee Kiat has more than two decades of experience in regulatory control and industry development. Over the years, he has taken on various portfolios in BCA, spanning across building engineering, construction productivity, construction procurement and business development. Between those years, he also completed stints in the private sector and the flagship Sino-Singapore Tianjin Ecocity Project. Prior to his current role, he was the Group Director (Engineering) at JTC Corporation (JTC), where he oversaw the engineering design work and research efforts as well as led JTC’s sustainability efforts for a greener future in his capacity as JTC’s Chief Sustainability Officer.
Chee Kiat graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) with Honours. He also holds a Master of Science (Soil Mechanics & Engineering Seismology) with Distinction from Imperial College, University of London, under the UK’s Commonwealth Scholarship and BCA Scholarship. He was awarded The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2015 and The Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2023 by the Singapore Government for his contributions to public administration. For his outstanding contributions to Singapore’s fight during Covid-19 pandemic, he was also awarded The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (COVID-19) in 2022.
Mr Magnus Grimeland
Founder and CEO
Antler
Founder and CEO
Antler
Magnus is the founder and CEO of Antler. Before Antler, Magnus co-founded Zalora, took the company from zero to Asia’s leading fashion e-commerce platform, and then helped scale Global Fashion Group across 26 markets.
He is a Harvard graduate, a former McKinsey partner, and served in the Norwegian Naval Special Forces.
Today, PitchBook ranks Antler as the most active VC globally, and Dealroom recognizes the firm as the most active investor in AI startups.
Magnus is a frequent speaker at leading global events, including Web Summit, Forbes CEO Summit, and the Future Investment Initiative (FII).