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News

CapitaMall Trust - Payment of management fee by way of the units in CapitaMall Trust

28 Jul 2003 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,749 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,492 bytes)
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