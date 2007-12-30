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CapitaMall Trust - "Presentation Slide - Debt Capital Information as at 30 December 2007 (including 40% share in RCS Trust and 100% share in CRS)"

30 Dec 2007 Back
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, had on 30 December 2007 issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,092 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,092 bytes)
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