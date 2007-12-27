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News

Companies in members' voluntary liquidation - (I) Huteng Investment (Shanghai) Pte Ltd (II) Prasiolite Pte Ltd (III) Thomson Plaza (Private) Limited (IV) Hua Rui Investments Limited

27 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,110 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 18,110 bytes)
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