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About Us
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Global

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Modal Title

News

Increase in issued and paid-up share capital of wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand GCC Holdings Pte Ltd

14 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,945 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,945 bytes)
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