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CapitaMall Trust SGX Announcement - Issuance Of S$150,000,000 3.02 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2008 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
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CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Attachments