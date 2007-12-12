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News

CapitaMall Trust SGX Announcement - Issuance Of S$150,000,000 3.02 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Notes Due 2008 Pursuant To The S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

12 Dec 2007 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,040 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 60,040 bytes)
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