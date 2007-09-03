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News

Companies in members' voluntary liquidation (A) Brimitty Pte Ltd (B) Clover Properties Pte Ltd

03 Sep 2007 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,929 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 53,281 bytes)
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