News
CapitaMall Trust - "(1) Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue - Issue Of 1,502,358,923 New Units In CapitaMall Trust; (2) Notice To Holders Of S$650,000,000 1.0% Convertible Bonds Due 2013 Of The Adjusted Conversion Price; And (3) Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue - Use Of Proceeds Of The Rights Issue"
CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaMall Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matters, as attached for information.
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- Attachment 1 (Size: 101,584 bytes)
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- Attachment 3 (Size: 95,594 bytes)