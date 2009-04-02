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News

Discontinuance Of Legal Action Brought Against Eight (8) Consenting Subsidiary Proprietors (Owning Four (4) Units) Of Gillman Heights Condominium

02 Apr 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,064 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,064 bytes)
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