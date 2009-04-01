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News

Completion Of Sale Of Shares In The Ascott (Vietnam) Investments Pte Ltd

01 Apr 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,171 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 17,171 bytes)
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