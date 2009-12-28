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Modal Title

News

Completion of Sale Of Kallang Avenue Industrial Centre And Kallang Bahru Complex

28 Dec 2009 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,523 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,523 bytes)
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