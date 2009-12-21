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Citadines Guangzhou Property Co., Ltd. 馨乐庭（广州）置业有限公司 - Company In Members' Voluntary Liquidation

21 Dec 2009 Back
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.



Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,644 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 36,644 bytes)
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